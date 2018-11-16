Pihu Movie Review: A Heart In The Mouth Thriller That Explores The Perils Of Being A Toddler

Writer-director Vinod Kapri's purported thriller "Pihu" is an attempt to shake parents and guardians out of their stupor and make them realise the perils of a two-year old child alone at home. It borrows the concept from "Home Alone" sans the comic elements of that film and also from the recently released Hindi film "Trapped".

While the film starts on a compelling note as Pihu (Myra Vishwakarma) is seen trying to wake her mother who is lying on the bed, the series of events that follow -- Pihu's misadventures, with various dangers - geyser, balcony, hot iron, gas stove, confronting her, while alone at home, the film appears to be an exaggerated drama, that is intense yet tedious to watch.

The plot is wafer-thin and does not go beyond what was offered to the audience in the trailer. Apt for a short film, the narrative is unsuited to a full-length feature and the amateurish treatment further sounds its death knell.

There is nothing light-hearted about the film and although at most times, the director acquaints you with stark reality, it appears trite and repetitive after a while. Yes, there are moments, when the parent or guardian in you, is at the edge of one's seat, worrying and getting concerned about the innocent Pihu's next move and its outcome, but those moments are few and far between.

A one-actor film, "Pihu" naturally belongs to Myra, who prods along, oblivious of the camera, shining effortlessly in her character of a child alone at home, challenged by a series of happenings and obstacles as she navigates her way through various activities.

Cinematographer Yogesh Jaini certainly does justice and contributes in a large way, as he adds the element of thrill through the various camera angles which sufficiently scare you at times in the film when Pihu is at a dangerous point.

The voices of the other characters, who are not seen, has been skilfully woven into the narrative. But the sound design and effect are amateurishly mounted and is a sore point of the narrative.

If you've ever worried about your child's wellbeing then Pihu will remind you of just how much at risk a child can be put into by selfish parents who forget that once you give birth to a new life your life no longer belongs to you.

IANS