South Africa Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK's Tour Opener

Pakistan's twin tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe starts with the first of three ODI matches against the Proteas. The ODIs are part of the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup Super League, which serves as the qualifier for the World Cup 2023 in India. The ODIs will be followed by four T20 Internationals. Pakistan will then visit Zimbabwe to play three T20Is and two Tests. (More Cricket News)

The African safari will be Pakistan's first cricket engagement after the abrupt end to Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in their "bubble". In order to avoid any further COVID-19 related mishaps, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to fly the entire squad by a chartered flight to Johannesburg for the South Africa leg. The squad will also fly to Bulawayo from Johannesburg by a chartered flight for the Zimbabwe leg and return home the same way. And all the 22 members of the squad and 13 officials tested negative for COVID-19.

On the eve of the match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that they are ready to play fearless cricket. "We are trying to play 'modern-day cricket' for the upcoming event. We will try to gain the necessary points through the series against South Africa. We will start strong. If our finishers fire, we can reach a total above 300."

For South Africa, the series will mark the start of a new regime under Temba Bavuma. And it will be a trial by fire for the new captain. The hosts have been in turmoil. And with the likes of Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje leaving the team to join their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) teams mid-series, the Proteas will hope for a strong start.

Head-to-head: This will be their 80th meeting in ODIs, with South Africa leading the head-to-head record 50-28. There was one no result. But Pakistan have won their last meeting by 49 runs in a 2019 World Cup match at Lord's.

Match and telecast details

Match: 1st of three ODI cricket matches between South Africa and Pakistan

Date: April 2 (Friday), 2021

Time: 1:30 PM IST/ 10:00 AM Local

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion, South Africa

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Elsewhere...

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Ten Sports Pakistan, and Geo Super (Geo TV)

South Africa: SuperSport

Complete Schedule for South Africa leg:

ODI series

1st ODI: April 2 at SuperSport Park, Centurion - 1:30 PM IST/ 10: AM Local

2nd ODI: April 4 at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg – 1:30 PM IST/ 10: AM Local

3rd ODI: April 7 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 1:30 PM IST/ 10: AM Local

T20I series

1st T20I: April 10 at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg – 6:00 PM IST/ 02:30 PM Local

2nd T20I: April 12 at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg – 6:00 PM IST/ 02:30 PM Local

3rd T20I: April 14 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 6:00 PM IST/ 02:30 PM Local

4th T20I: April 16 at SuperSport Park, Centurion – 6:00 PM IST/ 02:30 PM Local

Squads:

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams.

South Africa T20 squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe.

Pakistan T20I Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Waseem Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Usman Qadir.

Pakistan ODI Squad: Babar Azam (c), Imam-Ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Md Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Md Nawaz, Md Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Md Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir.

