Nain Banjaare Song Celebrates The Spirt Of True Love Says Sachin Vashist

The timeless romantic track has been sung and composed by Altaaf Sayyed, while Atiya Sayyed takes the credit for refreshing lyrics.

While expressing gratitude for the success of the video, Actor Sachin Vashist said, "The song and the music video marks a new beginning in my life."

"The process of shooting "Nain Banjaare" was a beautiful experience. When Saaya Mehta and I were doing the song, we knew that we had something unique in our hands which will go beyond time, and I only wanted to put my best effort forward." He added further.

The song was released four months ago on March 19, and currently has 1,601,099 views on the video streaming website. The video was shot across scenic locations of Panchkula and has received a lot of praise for its picturization, which perfectly complements the soft romantic melody.

Released under the banner Apeksha Films and Music, the video has been produced by Ajay Jaswal. The song shows Sachin Vashist as a young boy who falls in love with a blind girl played by Saaya Mehta, creating great chemistry altogether.

Watch now - https://youtu.be/7ojtULtyEyc

