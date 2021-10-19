Miele: Crafting Innovative Home Appliances that Celebrate Classy Lifestyles

Miele takes pride in its unbroken lineage, since 1899, that is powered by the desire to compete with itself and excel in creating home appliance that offerultimate performance and long-lasting reliability through constant innovation coupled with expert craftsmanship. The products exude meticulous devotion to detail ensuring each of Miele’s home appliances are built to last. The customer-centric brand celebrates its ground-breaking innovations overcoming challenges, while strengthening Miele’s resolve, as well, to create exquisite pieces of engineering by crafting its own parts, forging its own iron and even manufacture the machines that make the appliances. Perfection is embedded in the Miele DNA, which is evident in each product it creates, which bear the stamp of personnel attention and desire to serve people with the best of machines meant for their homes.

A stickler for flawless perfection, each machine is thoroughly tested for 10000 hours for performance and lasting endurance at Miele, which is way beyond the mandatory testing limits of 3000 hours for car engines! In fact, 30% of the brands development time goes into testing that are aimed at 20-year functionality. This approach towards uncompromising benchmarks, ensure ultimate results of longevity and sustainability – year after year. Though the market is flooded with home appliances with new features every other day, Miele’s futuristic designs make their machines relevant and appealing in look and their performance will still impress you years from now by using less water, less energy, less detergent. So you consume less and do last good.

Design for the ultimate life style

Going beyond looks, Miele believes that design is more about encompassing the user experience, an aspect that has been incorporated while developing the brand’s new built-in kitchen appliances. The know-how of designers and engineers gained through constant acquiring of knowledge and inspiration drawn from the international markets in which Miele operates, has leveraged the products to the exclusive niche class. As a result, in terms of design, materials and functionality each product is in perfect sync across the entire product range. This enables the new generation to take the topic of design homogeneity onto a completely new level.

Individual designs - colours and materials

Miele’s kitchen appliances harmonise perfectly with each other not only in terms of design and materials, but also colour that blend with the overall palette in creating an appealing kitchen and this is also true for kitchen furniture. Miele offers four premium colour concepts in stainless steel, brilliant white, obsidian black and Graphite Grey which can be integrated into traditional, contemporary and modern kitchen to suit one’s lifestyle.

Miele believes in stately but minimalistic design that inspired its Generation 7000 series that are available in 4 designs. Vitroline is all about consistent design in glass, which is modern and exudes a timeless beauty to the space. The world-class PureLine design addresses space for the essentials, which can be easily integrated as a design element into a modern kitchen where the focus is on a minimalist range of materials. The high proportion of glass in the PureLine design creates a calming effect to the ambience. Distinctive features of the design include horizontal stainless-steel components and an attractive handle which seems to float unsupported against a background of jet-black glass. Miele has created new appliance handles for the PureLine range of appliances and one can choose an exclusive handle design from one of the four handle collections to give your kitchen a touch of individuality. The sleek gold handle design exudes royalty while the matt surface and the warm golden hue create a special accent and provide timeless elegance.

Minimalism Complements Efficiency

All Miele kitchen solutions serve as a single source for everything that you need to make your kitchen perfect to your liking and of premium class. The Miele ArtLine design series is the latest generation of built-in appliances that stands out for its puristic elegance of the completely handle-less front, which is a luxury statement for interior architecture. Besides precision controlled and intuitive operations enabled Miele ArtLine built-in kitchen appliances, additional appliances are available to complete your elegant kitchen. For perfect design down to the smallest detail - from coffee machine to hob, the appliances stand out as true works of art in your kitchen.

Drudgery from kitchens is a thing of the past when you come to live in any range of Miele kitchens. Built-in refrigerators and freezers ensure efficient, perfectly organised freshness of the food stored in it, fully integrated easy to operate dishwashers with Knock2Open opens promptly when tapped, electric hobs with and without induction can be operated without buttons, ovens and cooker hoods available in a variety of designs create a fully harmonious and perfectly integrated kitchen design. The coffee machine makes for the perfect round-up of your kitchen for the ultimate experience of relaxation. One can choose from an impressive variety of Miele’s attractive and efficient built-in kitchen models for your home to cook with joy.

Washing Machine-Innovation for perfect wash results

Miele has revolutionised laundry care. For the first time you can now wash both white and coloured items perfectly with liquid detergents. No other liquid detergent system does the job so thoroughly as the 2-Phase-System from Miele. This has been proven in comprehensive tests. The completely automatic Miele washing machines have undergone exacting endurance tests conditions, basis the average consumer habits known from studies and surveys. The brand’s washing machine uses a total of 5,000 wash cycles with different programs as a basis. This corresponds to 5 wash cycles per week with use in 50 weeks per year over a period of 20 years. Miele washing machines come in front loader and top loader models with features unique to them visually as well as technically. However, installation of the washing machine and tumble dryer can be side-by-side or can be stacked to save space.

Miele Vacuum Cleaners Can Tidy Effortlessly

A Miele Vacuum cleaner range gives top performance from the first day onwards. Embedded with Vortex Technology for best suction results via very high air throughput measuring a rate of more than 100 km/h. Combined with the specially designed airtight floorhead and the aerodynamic airflow, these bagless vacuum cleaners leave the place spick and span with its matchless cleaning performance. The models and core components were tested stringently during the development phase. The floorhead covers a distance of 1000 km on various floorings, and in the process, it also crosses a carpeted door threshold more than 40,000 times. You can clean the far nooks and corners of your home as the suction hose has been test for resilience to be twisted, flexed and stretched. In real life the robust Miele vacuum cleaner can endure many door thresholds and impacts with its resilient outer casing and swivel castors. The main cables can be unwound and rewound more than 10,000 times in the test apparatus. Its sturdy handle can bear a load of 5 kg weights and raised and lowered 120,000 times to withstand the effect of leverage without damage. Miele products meet exacting standards of excellence so that everything works perfectly for you at home.

Ovens that Cook to Perfection

Miele Ovens come is sleek easy to operate models that make baking a favourite past time hobby. The core components of H 7000 oven series have undergone stringent test and so has the of DG 7000 steam oven series for a durability period of over a period of 20 years. Miele offers 108 hours of oven use per year and 158 hours use of the ovens with microwave function per year (108h use of the oven and 50h use of the microwave function). The various operating modes tested provide 125 hours of steam oven use per year (DG), 235 hours of steam oven or baking use (DGC), and 175 hours use of steam oven or microwave functionper year.