Friday, Sep 24, 2021
Bollywood Diva Nargis Fakhri & Business Tycoon Jas Mathur Enjoy A Gala Time In Las Vegas

2021-09-24T19:20:21+05:30

Published: 24 Sep 2021, Updated: 24 Sep 2021 7:20 pm

It's no surprise that Circa Resort & Casino, a spanking new downtown Las Vegas resort, has attracted a few more celebrities this week. Nargis Fakhri, a stunning Bollywood actress and model, was roaming around the popular resort on Fremont Street Experience with Business tycoon JAS MATHUR. Her dinner reservations were made, and she proceeded downstairs to Barry's Downtown Prime, Circa's legendary restaurant.

The actress is most known for her 2011 romantic drama Rockstar, in which she primarily works in the Indian cinema business. In 2012, her performance in Rockstar earned her several significant award nominations, including an IIFA Award for "Hottest Pair" with co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

Nargis's friends were a venture capitalist/serial entrepreneur, Jaspreet "Jas" Mathur and Sheru Aangrish, a Fitness Entrepreneur. Jas Mathur owns multiple companies like Emblaze ONE Inc, Limitless and CBD company SMILZ in partnership with Legendary boxer FLOYD MAYWEATHER.

Jas Mathur is looked up to by many aspiring entrepreneurs who want to be successful and gain confidence like him. JAS is also a fitness enthusiast and has motivated many to live a healthy lifestyle.

Jas Mathur, Nargis, Sheru Aangrish and their pals unwinded in a private dining room (dubbed the "chef's table") in the heart of the dining district. The team was conveniently placed directly next to the kitchen, where Chef Barry S. Dakake, co-owner and namesake, had the pleasure of creating and serving innumerable signature appetisers, dinners, and desserts to their group.

Although menus had been set on the table before their arrival, Jas, Nargis, and Sheru didn't need to look at them because Chef Barry had taken care of everything.

After dinner, Chef Barry escorted Nargis, Jas & Sheru back through the kitchen, where they ran into WWE stars Titus O'Neil and Omos, who stands 7 ft 3in tall, who was in Vegas for the pay-per-view event WWE Summerslam. The two wrestlers even tried to escort the restaurant co-owner, Yassine Lyoubi, out of the kitchen by picking him up off his feet.

The actress and the entrepreneur were sure to document their whole Circa experience to their Instagram stories throughout the evening, and it didn't go unnoticed. Their combined 14 million followers were vicariously living through them while drooling over the showcased meals. It's just another piece of evidence proving that Circa Resort & Casino is the place to be while vacationing in Las Vegas

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
