'Our Govt's Mission Is To Serve The Poor And Walk On Path Shown By Ambedkar', Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government's mission has always been serving the poor and walking on the path shown by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Speaking at an inauguration event of the new building of Western Court Annexe here, the Prime Minister recalled Dalit iconic leader Bhimrao Ambedkar's ideology of peace and togetherness.

"We are walking on the path shown by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. At the core of Dr. Ambedkar's ideals is peace and togetherness. Working for the poorest of the poor is our mission," Prime Minister Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi recalled Ambedkar just a day after Supreme Court refused to issue stay order on its March 20 ruling that allegedly diluted Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Centre filed a review petition against that order on Monday, when the country witnessed violent protests that broke out during Bharat Bandh, which was called by Dalit organisations to protest against the SC ruling.

At least 11 people died in the violence across the country.

PTI