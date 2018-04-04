The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 April 2018 Last Updated at 4:22 pm National Reportage

'Our Govt's Mission Is To Serve The Poor And Walk On Path Shown By Ambedkar', Says PM Modi

Outlook Web Bureau
'Our Govt's Mission Is To Serve The Poor And Walk On Path Shown By Ambedkar', Says PM Modi
File Photo
'Our Govt's Mission Is To Serve The Poor And Walk On Path Shown By Ambedkar', Says PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2018-04-04T17:09:20+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government's mission has always been serving the poor and walking on the path shown by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Speaking at an inauguration event of the new building of Western Court Annexe here, the Prime Minister recalled Dalit iconic leader Bhimrao Ambedkar's ideology of peace and togetherness.

"We are walking on the path shown by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. At the core of Dr. Ambedkar's ideals is peace and togetherness. Working for the poorest of the poor is our mission," Prime Minister Modi said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Prime Minister Modi recalled Ambedkar just a day after Supreme Court refused to issue stay order on its March 20 ruling that allegedly diluted Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Centre filed a review petition against that order on Monday, when the country witnessed violent protests that broke out during Bharat Bandh, which was called by Dalit organisations to protest against the SC ruling.

At least 11 people died in the violence across the country.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Delhi - New Delhi Prime Minister of India BJP Government-Governance-Government Policies etc National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Doctor's Viral Video: Delhi Court Rejects Defamation Complaint Against Vivek Bindra
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters