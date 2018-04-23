The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
23 April 2018 Last Updated at 6:14 pm National

Not Kept In Loop On Impeachment Notice, But VP's Decision Should Be Challenged: Khurshid

Outlook Web Bureau
Not Kept In Loop On Impeachment Notice, But VP's Decision Should Be Challenged: Khurshid
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Senior Congress leader and former law minister Salman Khurshid said today he was not kept in the loop on the impeachment notice against CJI Dipak Misra, and refrained from commenting on Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu's decision to reject it.

Khurshid said he cannot speak for those who signed the notice but the decision to reject it should be challenged.

Advertisement opens in new window

"I was not kept in loop in this entire process. I cannot comment anything for those who have signed the notice but in my personal view the decision to reject the notice shall be challenged," he said at the Supreme Court premises, where he was for hearing of cases.

He refused to say anything more on the matter, saying: "You should ask about the future course to those who were part of the process. I cannot comment for them."

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Naidu rejected the impeachment notice against CJI Misra moved by opposition parties, citing a lack of "substantial merit" in it.

Seven opposition parties - led by the Congress - had last week moved the notice before him to impeach the Chief Justice of India on five grounds of "misbehaviour". This was the first time such a notice was filed against a sitting CJI.

Leaders of the opposition parties met Naidu on Friday and handed over the notice bearing signatures of 64 MPs and seven former members, who had retired recently.

Advertisement opens in new window

The parties had briefed the media after handing over the notice to the Upper House chairman.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Congress Chief Justice of India (CJI) National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Jessica Lall's Sister Sabrina Lall Forgives Murderer Manu Sharma
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters