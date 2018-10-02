Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi Invited To Be Chief Guest At RSS Event

Kailash Satyarthi, the Nobel prize winner has been invited to attend the Vijaydashmi event of Rashtritya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as Chief Guest at the Reshmibagh Maidan in Nagpur on October 18.

The event will take place a day before Dussehra, which falls on October 19 this year. During the function, which is held every year to mark the formation of RSS on Vijayadashmi in 1925, chief of the organisation addresses the workers.

In the last year's event, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat talked about various issues including cow vigilantism and terror situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last year, RSS had invited Sant Nirmal Das Maharaj as the Chief Guest at the last year's event.

