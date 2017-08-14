No Place For Poverty In 'New India', Says President Kovind During His First Speech

President Ram Nath Kovind delivered his first speech on Monday after taking charge of the post. While addressing the nation, President Kovind urged everyone to take inspiration from those who gave their lives for the nation and move forward.

He congratulated the nation on the eve of independence day.

"Govt can make, implement & strengthen laws but it is everyone's duty to abide by them," President Kovind said.

He said that it is our national resolve to attain desired milestones for a New India by 2022 when India will complete 75 years of independence.

Talking about Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, he said that it is the duty of each one of us to keep the nation clean.

He added that there is no place for poverty in 'New India'.

"It is our national pledge to achieve important goals to make a 'New India," said President Kovind.

He also said that he is glad that people of the country have accepted GST happily.