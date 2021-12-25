Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 25, 2021
Maharashtra Records 2 New Omicron Cases, State Tally Reaches 110

Maharashtra reported two new Omicron cases which took the state's Omicron tally to110.

Maharashtra Records 2 New Omicron Cases, State Tally Reaches 110
Representational Image | PTI

NEWSFLASH: Maharashtra Records 2 New Omicron Cases, State Tally Reaches 110
2021-12-25T19:46:32+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 25 Dec 2021, Updated: 25 Dec 2021 7:46 pm

Health department on Saturday informed that Maharashtra reported two new Omicron cases which took the state's Omicron tally to110.

57 patients have been discharged so far.

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

Maharashtra Omicron COVID-19
