July 17, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Navjot Sidhu Meets PPCC Chief Sunil Jakhar, Calls Him Elder Brother

Navjot Sidhu Meets PPCC Chief Sunil Jakhar, Calls Him Elder Brother

The meeting comes in the backdrop of simmering tensions in the Punjab Congress following differences between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu.

Outlook Web Desk 17 July 2021, Last Updated at 1:33 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Navjot Sidhu Meets PPCC Chief Sunil Jakhar, Calls Him Elder Brother
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu met Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar ahead of a much speculated cabinet rejig of Punjab
PTI
Navjot Sidhu Meets PPCC Chief Sunil Jakhar, Calls Him Elder Brother
outlookindia.com
2021-07-17T13:33:15+05:30

Amid soaring speculation over him getting appointed as the next head of party's state unit, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday had a meeting with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar.

After the meeting that went for more than half-an-hour, Sidhu called Jakhar his elder brother and a guiding force. Jakhar, in turn, showed confidence on Sidhu's capability.

Sidhu left his residence in Patiala and reached Jakhar's residence in Panchkula about 65 km away at around 10:45 am, an aide said.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of simmering tensions in the Punjab Congress following differences between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu.

On Friday, Sidhu met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi in an apparent bid to arrive at a truce formula over the state unit revamp.

Also present at the meeting were AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat and Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said reports of Sidhu's elevation had irked Amarinder Singh and he had written to Sonia Gandhi expressing strong resentment over the developments.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

On Day Two Of UP Visit, Priyanka Meets Women ‘Assaulted’ During Block Panchayat Polls

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Navjot Singh Sidhu Sunil Jakhar Chandigarh Navjot Singh Sidhu Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) Punjab Congress National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos