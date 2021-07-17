Navjot Sidhu Meets PPCC Chief Sunil Jakhar, Calls Him Elder Brother

Amid soaring speculation over him getting appointed as the next head of party's state unit, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday had a meeting with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Sunil Jakhar.

After the meeting that went for more than half-an-hour, Sidhu called Jakhar his elder brother and a guiding force. Jakhar, in turn, showed confidence on Sidhu's capability.

Sidhu left his residence in Patiala and reached Jakhar's residence in Panchkula about 65 km away at around 10:45 am, an aide said.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of simmering tensions in the Punjab Congress following differences between Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Sidhu.

On Friday, Sidhu met party chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence in New Delhi in an apparent bid to arrive at a truce formula over the state unit revamp.

Also present at the meeting were AICC general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat and Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said reports of Sidhu's elevation had irked Amarinder Singh and he had written to Sonia Gandhi expressing strong resentment over the developments.

(With PTI Inputs)

