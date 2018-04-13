National Film Awards: Sridevi Posthumously Awarded Best Actress, Newton Wins Best Film

The late Vinod Khanna is this year's Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner and the late Sridevi the best actress for her role in "Mom", the National Awards film jury announced today.

Assamese film "Village Rockstars" was named the best feature film and Jayaraj the best director for the Malayalam film "Bhayanakam", jury chairperson Shekhar Kapur said.

The best actor recognition went to Riddhi Sen for the Bengali film "Nagarkirtan".

"Newton" was named the best Hindi film while S S Rajamauli's "Baahubali: The Conclusion" was the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment.

Khanna died on April 27 last year at the age of 70 after a fight with cancer.

Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 on February 25 this year.

(PTI)