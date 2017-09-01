My Colour Is Obviously Not Saffron, Says Kamal Haasan On Joining Politics

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Friday said his choice of colour is not saffron when he was asked about joining the Left.

"My colour is obviously seen over the 40 years I have been working in cinema, definitely it's not saffron," Haasan said after his meeting with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

Advertisement opens in new window

.@ikamalhaasan is a longtime friend of the Chief Minister and this was a friendly visit. pic.twitter.com/lMg2DDrqNR — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) September 1, 2017

"I want to be in the middle of things, not leaning to any side," Haasan said on joining politics.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram before meeting the CM, Kamal said, “I have been talking to Kerala CM about it (political entry), taking advice; will meet more politicians before I make my call. I have come to celebrate one year of his governance and this will be a learning experience for me. From here I will learn and go. I will go to many other places and learn.”

In July, the BJP took a dig at the actor's tweet on his possible entry into politics, wondering why the celebrity, "without doing any service to the people," has a "sudden awakening" on entering the field.

Advertisement opens in new window

The actor had tweeted about 11 lines indicating his possible entry into politics.

BJP's Tamil Nadu's unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan told reporters that actors, before entering politics, should think about their contributions to society, as many leaders are already there to serve the people.

(With ANI inputs)