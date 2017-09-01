The Website
01 September 2017 National

My Colour Is Obviously Not Saffron, Says Kamal Haasan On Joining Politics

"I want to be in the middle of things, not leaning to any side," Haasan said on joining politics.
Outlook Web Bureau
outlookindia.com
2017-09-01T18:32:55+0530

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Friday said  his choice of colour is not saffron when he was asked about joining the Left. 

"My colour is obviously seen over the 40 years I have been working in cinema, definitely it's not saffron," Haasan said after his meeting  with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday. 

"I want to be in the middle of things, not leaning to any side," Haasan said on joining politics.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram before meeting the CM, Kamal said, “I have been talking to Kerala CM about it (political entry), taking advice; will meet more politicians before I make my call. I have come to celebrate one year of his governance and this will be a learning experience for me. From here I will learn and go. I will go to many other places and learn.”

In July, the BJP took a dig at the actor's tweet on his possible entry into politics, wondering why the celebrity, "without doing any service to the people," has a  "sudden awakening" on entering the field.

The actor had tweeted about 11 lines indicating his possible entry into politics.

BJP's Tamil Nadu's unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan told reporters that actors, before entering politics, should think about their contributions to society, as many leaders are already there to serve the people.

(With ANI inputs)

