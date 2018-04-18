The Website
﻿
National

Muzaffarnagar: Woman Confined To Basement Of House, Gangraped For 2 Months


Outlook Web Bureau
Representative image
A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men after being confined to the basement of a house in the civil lines area in Muzaffarnagar for around two months, the police said on Wednesday.

The victim filed a complaint with the police, alleging she was kept at the location for two months and raped by a man and his uncle, according to Station House Officer DK Tyagi.

The woman somehow managed to escape from the house on February 1, he said.

Police have registered a case against the accused and his uncle.

One of the accused has been arrested. Police are conducting searches to nab the uncle, who is on the run, the SHO said.

The incident comes amid a furore over cases of rapes reported from several parts of the country.

On Wednesday,  President Ram Nath Kovind termed as "barbaric" the Kathua gangrape and murder case and said it was the collective responsibility of society to ensure such things do not happen with any girl in the country.

The President spoke on the matter while addressing the 6th convocation of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University here.

"It is the collective responsibility of all of us, anything like this should not happen with any girl in any part of the country", he said, terming the incident as "heinous and barbaric".

The president said he was hopeful that "all among us will fulfill the responsibility of securing our girl child".

The brutal gang rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl has already seen a nationwide outrage with protests being observed across the country.

(With PTI inputs)

