The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
15 August 2017 Last Updated at 5:59 pm National

At Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, Most People Were Sitting During National Anthem On Independence Day

Around 3,000 people were present in the stadium, which has a capacity of over 18,000.
Outlook Web Bureau
At Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, Most People Were Sitting During National Anthem On Independence Day
Representative image
At Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, Most People Were Sitting During National Anthem On Independence Day
outlookindia.com
2017-08-15T18:07:50+0530

During the Independence Day function at the Bakshi stadium in Srinagar saw most of the people in the general stands remain seated when the national anthem was played soon after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti unfurled the tricolour.

However, people sitting in the VIP enclosure, including high court judges, MLAs, MLCs, bureaucrats and office bearers of political parties, stood up to pay their respect to the national anthem.

Advertisement opens in new window

Mufti was then given a guard of honour.

Around 3,000 people were present in the stadium, which has a capacity of over 18,000.

The empty stands at the stadium came as a shock to the Uttar Pradesh Police contingent which was taking part in the celebrations for the first time in Kashmir.

UP Police contingent leader Deputy Superintendent of Police Sheodan Singh said it was a disappointing sight to see such a small gathering at the main venue of Independence Day celebrations.

"In our state, Independence Day is celebrated like a festival," Singh told reporters.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mehbooba Mufti Srinagar Independence Day National News Analysis
Next Story : Assaulted Kerala Actress Pens Moving Letter To CM, Asks If Victim-Shaming MLA Wants Her To Commit Suicide
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters