At Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, Most People Were Sitting During National Anthem On Independence Day

During the Independence Day function at the Bakshi stadium in Srinagar saw most of the people in the general stands remain seated when the national anthem was played soon after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti unfurled the tricolour.

However, people sitting in the VIP enclosure, including high court judges, MLAs, MLCs, bureaucrats and office bearers of political parties, stood up to pay their respect to the national anthem.

Mufti was then given a guard of honour.

Around 3,000 people were present in the stadium, which has a capacity of over 18,000.

The empty stands at the stadium came as a shock to the Uttar Pradesh Police contingent which was taking part in the celebrations for the first time in Kashmir.

UP Police contingent leader Deputy Superintendent of Police Sheodan Singh said it was a disappointing sight to see such a small gathering at the main venue of Independence Day celebrations.

"In our state, Independence Day is celebrated like a festival," Singh told reporters.