The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
19 December 2017 Last Updated at 5:02 pm National

More Than Dozen Passengers Injured In Massive Car Pile-Up On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Reduced visibility due to dense fog was stated to be the reason behind the accident, the police said.
Outlook Web Bureau
More Than Dozen Passengers Injured In Massive Car Pile-Up On Lucknow-Agra Expressway
ANI/Twitter
More Than Dozen Passengers Injured In Massive Car Pile-Up On Lucknow-Agra Expressway
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

At least a dozen people were injured after dense fog led to the collision of several vehicles on the busy Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao on Tuesday morning, the police said.

Reduced visibility due to dense fog was stated to be the reason behind the accident, the police added.

"Pile-up of around a dozen vehicles took place early this morning on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Jogikot village under Bangarmau police station," said additional superintendent of Police Ambrish Bhadauria.

Around a dozen people have sustained injuries in the accident, he added.

"The injured persons were administered first aid at the community health centre in Bangarmau, and were subsequently sent home," he informed.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Yogi Adityanath Agra Uttar Pradesh Highways and Roads Accidents National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : CAG Finds 5 Telecom Firms Including Reliance Jio, Videocon, Tata Tele, Telenor Understated Revenue By Rs 14,800 Cr
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters