Pakistan Comes Armed With Repertoire Of Anti-India Stories In Comeback At UN

Hours after India Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj ripped apart Pakistan for harbouring terrorism, in a hard hitting speech while addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan has responded, calling the Indian government as one 'embedded with fascist and racist ideologies.'

Pakistan's permanent representative Maleeha Lodhi on Saturday slammed the BJP government in the centre, quoting a section of Indian secularists who called his government as “fascist” and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a “fanatic”.

Speaking on Indian politics, Lodhi said “a racist and fascist ideology is firmly embedded in Modi’s government and that its leadership is drawn from the RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh] which is accused of assassinating Mahatma Gandhi.”

Lodhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of killing of Muslims in Gujarat, and said hands of several leaders of the ruling party in India are stained with blood of innocent people. No minority in India is safe, she added.

Narendra Modi was given a clean chit by the Supreme Court-appointed SIT in the case, in 2012.

Lodhi even invoked acclaimed author Arundhati Roy and quoted her to slam the Indian government while accusing the government of not keeping the minorities safe in the country.

On the highly contentious issue of Kashmir, Lodhi said India has illegally occupied it and that the global community needs to collectively make India stop violating the ceasefire arrangement between the two countries.

She also called India the 'mother of terrorism' and 'world's largest hypocrisy' and said the country is leveling accusations against Pakistan to divert world attention from the brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Lodhi said India is using terrorism as a state policy and that Indian 'spy' Kulbhushan Jadav has confessed of committing terrorism in Pakistan.