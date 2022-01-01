Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu: Beauty Is A Forever Thing That Stays In You

Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, has been one of the most talked-about celebrities in India since the time she won the coveted beauty pageant. As the pageants themselves are referred to as beauty pageants, it was but obvious to get to know the definition of beauty from the lady herself.

Sandhu says, “To me, beauty is about how you feel beautiful and it’s about having a beautiful mind that flowers and reflects on your face. It’s about having a beautiful smile and having that confidence in your mind and your eyes that I will get out of this difficult circumstance no matter what happens, and I am confident about it. So it’s about the personality you have, the aura that you create from within. That’s how you can transform the whole surrounding around you.”

But is beauty something that a person can gain over the years or is it something that someone is born with? “That’s very subjective. If you think like that, you become like that. For me, beauty is a forever thing. It is something that stays in you and you can find beauty in everything, wherever you go no matter what you see, and you are grateful for that. It is immortal. It stays forever even after life,” says Sandhu.

The Miss Universe also promises that with great power comes great responsibility, and she is going to use her power to help solve lots of issues around the world, around topics that she deeply believes in.

Sandhu won the Miss Universe crown after 21 years of actress Lara Dutta, who was the last Indian woman to have won this crown. Actress Sushmita Sen is the only other Indian woman to have won this title. India has won the Miss World title quite a number of times with celebs like Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey, and many others, coming back home with the prestigious crown.