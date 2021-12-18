Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Minorities Day: BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Speaks On Increased Legal Minimum Marriage Age of Women

Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abaas Naqvi said, those who opposed making the social evil of instant triple talaq a crime or raised questions on removal of restrictions on Muslim women travelling alone for Haj are "professional protesters" of the essence of the Indian Constitution.

Minorities Day: BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Speaks On Increased Legal Minimum Marriage Age of Women
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi | Twitter

Trending

Minorities Day: BJP's Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Speaks On Increased Legal Minimum Marriage Age of Women
outlookindia.com
2021-12-18T15:54:27+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 18 Dec 2021, Updated: 18 Dec 2021 3:54 pm

Union Minorities Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at the "Talibani mentality" that created hurdles in women's liberty, dignity and empowerment, saying people with that mindset had opposed making the practice of instant triple talaq a penal offence.

Addressing an event in New Delhi to mark "Minorities Day", Naqvi said those who opposed making the social evil of instant triple talaq a crime or raised questions on removal of restrictions on Muslim women travelling alone for Haj are "professional protesters" of the essence of the Indian Constitution.

According to a statement issued by his office, the Rajya Sabha deputy leader also hit out at those who were objecting to the constitutional equality regarding the legal age of marriage for women.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday had approved a proposal to raise the legal marriage age of women to 21 from 18 years.

Naqvi noted that while on the one hand, believers of almost all religions of the world live in India; on the other, a large number of atheists also exist in the country with dignity and equal constitutional and social rights.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

He said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked with the commitment to “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” during the last seven years which has ensured significant reforms and inclusive development of all sections of the society, including the minorities.

The Modi government, the minister said, has provided a credible platform to indigenous artisans and craftsmen from every corner of the country through “Hunar Haat”. More than seven lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities during the last six years.

He also noted that the present government has given scholarships to about five crore students from six notified minority communities -- Parsis, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, Christians and Muslims. About 50 per cent of the beneficiaries are girl students. It has resulted in a significant decline in school dropout rate among the minorities, especially Muslim girls.

School dropout rate among Muslim girls which was more than 70 per cent before 2014, has now come down to less than about 30 per cent. Our aim is to make it zero per cent in the coming days, he asserted.

Minister of State for Minorities John Barla; National Commission for Minorities and Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura were among those who attended the event.

Tags

PTI Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi New Delhi Triple Talaq Triple Talaq Bill National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Agni P: India Successfully Tests Nuclear Capable Surface To Surface Ballistic Missile

Agni P: India Successfully Tests Nuclear Capable Surface To Surface Ballistic Missile

Naqvi Hits Out At 'Talibani mentality' Opposing Women Empowerment

WHO Approves Covovax For Emergency Use: All You Need To Know About India-Made Covid-19 Vaccine

Centre Working On Policy To Encourage Research In Pharma Sector, Says Mandaviya; Stresses Use of Generic Drugs

Goa Assembly Elections: Congress Announces Pre-Poll Alliance With Goa Forward Party

Omicron In India | Cases Cross 100 Mark: 11 States Currently Fighting New Covid-19 Variant

Compliments, Concessions And Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Drone Attack: BSF Guns Down Drone Along India-Pakistan Border In Punjab

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Blue Mist And Silent Tears

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Advertisement

More from India

Farmer Leader And SKM Member Gurnam Chaduni Floats Political Outfit To Fight Punjab polls

Farmer Leader And SKM Member Gurnam Chaduni Floats Political Outfit To Fight Punjab polls

Akhilesh Compares Lakhimpur Violence With Jallianwala Bagh, Says BJP Will Be Swept Away In Elections

Akhilesh Compares Lakhimpur Violence With Jallianwala Bagh, Says BJP Will Be Swept Away In Elections

Court Of Inquiry On Chopper Crash Will Be Thorough Process, Will Take Few Weeks: IAF Chief

Court Of Inquiry On Chopper Crash Will Be Thorough Process, Will Take Few Weeks: IAF Chief

UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Equates Lakhimpur Kheri Violence With Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

UP: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Equates Lakhimpur Kheri Violence With Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Read More from Outlook

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Compliments, Concessions & Contradictions: HD Deve Gowda Remembers AB Vajpayee

Manash Ghosh / HD Deve Gowda remembers AB Vajpapayee, with whom he differed on many issues, with fondness and recalls a time when he offered support to save the Gowda govt at the centre.

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Candle In The Wind: AFSPA Has No Place In A Democracy

Veio Pou / With people of Northeast facing inhuman atrocities as security forces get away with murder, it's time this draconian law must go.

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Neeraj's Golden Finish To Shooters Firing Blanks, Tokyo 2020 Was A Mixed Bag For India - 10 Things

Koushik Paul / India won a record seven medals at Tokyo 2020. The returns could have been much better if the shooters and archers performed true to their potential.

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Tanzil Asif / If Bihar is the poorest state, Kishanganj and adjoining Seemanchal districts are its poorest. Snapshots of a crippling life in Bihar’s poorest district

Advertisement