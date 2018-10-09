Migrant Workforce Is ‘Critical To Our Economic Growth’, Says Rahul Gandhi

﻿
Across Gujarat, poor economic policies, demonetisation and poorly executed GST have devastated industry resulting in shutting down of factories and industrial units, leading to massive unemployment, he said in a Facebook post.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 October 2018
File Photo
2018-10-09T13:43:49+0530
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said attacks on the migrant workforce in Gujarat are not good for business and the economy and that the Government must act decisively to restore peace and ensure safety of every Indian.

In a Facebook post, he said "poor'" economic policies, demonetisation and a "poorly-implemented" GST has led to closure of factories and rise in unemployment that is being manifested in violent attacks on migrants across Gujarat.

He said there is growing frustration and anger with the government's "inability" to create jobs.

“Across Gujarat, poor economic policies, demonetisation and poorly executed GST have devastated industry resulting in shutting down of factories and industrial units, leading to massive unemployment.

“Amongst the youth there is growing frustration and anger with the Government's inability to create jobs. This anger and frustration is being manifested in violent attacks on migrants, across the state of Gujarat,” he said in his post.

The Congress chief said the migrant workforce is "critical to our economic growth" and attacks on them create an environment of fear and insecurity that isn't good for business and economy".

“The Government must act decisively, and do all it can to restore peace and to ensure the safety of every Indian,” he also said.

Since the alleged rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district on September 28, six districts, most of them in north Gujarat, have witnessed sporadic incidents of violence against Hindi-speaking people, police said.

Police have arrested Ravindra Sahu, a labourer hailing from Bihar and working in a local ceramic factory, for the crime.

(PTI) 

Rahul Gandhi

