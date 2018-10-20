Mayawati Demands Probe Into Amritsar Train Accident.

At least 61 people were killed and 72 injured on Friday evening after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy was run over by a train near Joda Phatak in Amritsar.

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday demanded that a thorough investigation should be conducted into the Amritsar train accident and those found guilty of negligence be punished.

Mayawati, in a statement released in New Delhi, expressed sadness over the death of 59 Dussehra revelers who were mowed down by a train while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy standing on the tracks near Amritsar.

She demanded that an investigation be conducted and those found guilty of negligence be punished.

Mayawati also demanded that appropriate compensation be given by the Ministry of Railways and the Punjab government to the families of the deceased.

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief also expressed her sadness over the demise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and veteran Congress leader N D Tiwari.

Tiwari, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, died of heart attack on Thursday, hours after he turned 93.

(With agency inputs)