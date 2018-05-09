The Website
09 May 2018

Max Hospital Case: Delhi Medical Council Gives Clean Chits To Doctors

The Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has given a clean chit to the doctors of the Max Hospital, wherein a newborn was allegedly declared dead last year.

In December last year, the hospital in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area had handed over a pair of newborn twins, thinking both to be dead, to the family in plastic bags.

When the twins were brought to the burial ground, the parents, just before performing the last rites, realised that one of them was showing movements inside the bag.

They immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared one of them to be alive.

A medical negligence case was registered under section 308 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the hospital.

The Delhi Police had also filed a status report in the case, wherein, the Investigating Officer mentioned that the hospital attendants could not give a satisfactory reply and were evasive when asked under which circumstances the bodies were handed over to the family.

The report also stated that the hospital registers only mentioned the time of birth of the infant twins and not the time of death.

The father of the twins has accused the hospital of deliberately declaring the baby as dead and trying to get rid of him after he had informed the authorities of his inability to pay the Rs 1 lakh per day required for their treatment.

