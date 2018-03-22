Maths And English Still Tough For Indian Students? Here’s What The NCERT Survey Finds

The National Achievement Survey (NAS), conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), has once again highlighted the poor quality of education in the country, even in the national capital.

The survey conducted competency test among 2.2 million students from 110,000 schools across the country. The questions were framed to reflect learning outcomes that are incorporated in the Central Rules for the Right To Education (RTE) Act.

This is the country’s largest sample survey of learning outcomes for Classes III, V and VIII. The survey assessed children in mathematics, language, environmental sciences (EVS), science and social sciences.

The mathematics score nationally is 64% in Class III, drops by 10 percentage points to 54% in V, and then to 42% in VIII, according to a report by The Indian Express.

According to the survey, Delhi is among the five worst-performing states and Union Territories across India on learning outcomes and the worst in English (language) for Class 8 students, reported The Hindustan Times. Delhi is also the second worst-performing state in mathematics for Class 3 students, the report adds.

“In Delhi, only 32% of Class 8 students surveyed could answer an English language question, while only 34% of the students could answer a math question. Among class 3 students surveyed in the state, only 54% could answer a math question correctly, while only 58% could answer an English language one. Among class 5 students surveyed in Delhi, only 44% could answer a math question and 52% an English language one,” the report said.

“Rajasthan and Karnataka performed the best in the survey; 75% of class 3 students surveyed in Karnataka could answer a mathematics question and 78%, an English language one. Similarly, among class 5 students in the state, 67% could answer a mathematics question and 71%, an English language question. Class 8 students in Rajasthan performed the best with 57% of those surveyed answering a math question, and 67%, a language one,” the report added.

“Northeastern states have performed poorly with only 39% of the class 5 students surveyed in Arunachal Pradesh being able to answer a mathematics question and only 43% an English language one. In the same state, among class 3 students surveyed, only 49% could answer a math question and 51% an English language one,” the report said.