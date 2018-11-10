﻿
Man Stoned To Death In Jharkhand's Pakur District

The police are trying to find out the motive behind Hembram's killing.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 November 2018
Representative Image
A man was stoned death by unidentified persons following a drunken brawl in Jharkhand's Pakur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Gutipara village under thejurisdiction of Littipara police station, the police said. 

The deceased was identified as Vakil Hembram, a resident of Labda village near Gutipara village, a police officer said.

Hembram had gone to Gutipara village on Thursday to watch a football match and did not return home, the police officer said, adding, the residents of Gutipara village saw Hembram's body on Friday morning and informed the police.

An FIR was lodged against unidentified persons at the Littipara police station, a Sub-Inspector (SI) of the police station, Sunil Sharma, said, adding, the police are trying to find out the motive behind Hembram's killing.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

(PTI) 

