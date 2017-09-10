The Website
10 September 2017

Man Films Chandigarh Cop Talking On Phone And Driving, Gets Slapped

Outlook Web Bureau
Screengrab of the video/ YouTube
Screengrab of the video/ YouTube
Man Films Chandigarh Cop Talking On Phone And Driving, Gets Slapped
2017-09-10T11:05:24+0530

A Chandigarh policeman was suspended for allegedly slapping a man who filmed him talking on the phone while riding a bike.

A video of head constable Surinder Singh slapping the local went viral on social media. He was allegedly not even wearing his helmet properly.

When the local pointed out the traffic violation, the cop allegedly slapped him. The incident took place on Saturday at the Sector 36/37 dividing road here.

Former union minister and Congress leader Manish Tiwari sought action against the policemean while uploading the video on his twitter handle.

"-@IG_CHANDIGARH -DGP Chandigarh Tejinder LUTHRA ji if video in this tweet is true plz suspend this police official for assaulting a Citizen,"(sic) Tiwari wrote.

Chandigarh police SSP Traffic Shashank Anand said the head constable has been suspended for misconduct and violating traffic norms.

He was also challaned for not wearing his helmet properly and speaking on the phone while driving, the SSP said.

The driving license of the cop has been seized and it will be sent to the transport and licensing authority for suspension for three months, he said.

The head constable was posted in the security wing of the Chandigarh police.

