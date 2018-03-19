Man Convicted Of Killing Left Leader In Kerala Received Parole Every Month For Three Years, Reveals RTI

An Right To Information (RTI) reply has revealed that CPI(M) leader and murder convict P.K. Kunhanandan was given 15 days parole every month since 2015.

Kunhanandan, one of the convicts in the murder case of slain leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, is serving a life-term for the same.

The reply, sought by slain leader's wife KK Rema, also stated that barring two months (October and November 2017), the convict had got parole repeatedly from 2015 to 2018.

Advertisement opens in new window

Chandrasekharan, a local leader of CPI (M) at Onchiyam in Kozhikode district, left the party in 2009 to form a new one, Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP); however, his political journey was cut short, as he was brutally murdered on May 4, 2012, after his party won considerable number of seats in a local body elections.

Fifteen CPI (M) workers were found guilty in the case.

Read Also: First CPI(M) Workers Killed Him With 51 Stabs, Then Smashed His Memorial Not Once, But 5 Times

In the last six years after Chandrasekharan’s murder, RMP workers built his memorial five times at the roadside in Vallikadu where he was felled. Each time they build it, CPI(M) workers smash it down.

The slain CPI(M) rebel’s memorial has been under police protection since then after being constantly attacked by local CPI(M) members. Some CPI(M) workers were arrested.

Rema is now reportedly considering legal action against the state government. (ANI)