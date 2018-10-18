Odisha Man Carries Daughter's Body On Shoulder For 8 Kms For Post-Mortem

In a shocking incident reminiscent of Dana Majhi, who had to carry the body of his wife on shoulders in 2017, another man in Odisha was forced to carry the body of his minor daughter on shoulders and walk eight kilometres to get her post-mortem done.

According to reports by local media, the eight-year-old girl had swept away in flash floods during Cyclone 'Titli' and gone missing from her village Atangpur in Gajapati district since October 11.

Her body was recovered on Wednesday from a nullah near the village. The girl's father, Mukund Dora, alleged that the police, who arrived at the spot, left after some paperwork without extending any help.

He then carried the body on his shoulders to the nearest government hospital.

The visuals of the man carrying his daughter’s body on his shoulder have created massive outrage in the state.

According to Odisha TV, senior BJP leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar alleged that Odisha government took nearly 10 days to admit loss of human lives in cyclone Titli.

“When the Dana Majhi incident happened, we had hoped that the State government would learn and take remedial steps. But today’s incident in Gajapati has again exposed the real face of the government,” said Samantsinghar.