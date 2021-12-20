Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

Madhya Pradesh Shivers As Cold Wave Grips North India

Senior meteorologist Saha said cold winds were blowing in MP from Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand which have experienced snowfall.

Madhya Pradesh Shivers As Cold Wave Grips North India
Madhya Pradesh Shivers As Cold Wave Grips North India | PTI

Trending

Madhya Pradesh Shivers As Cold Wave Grips North India
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T21:32:27+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 9:32 pm

The Meteorological department issued three orange alerts warning of cold to severe cold waves and cold days in Madhya Pradesh where minimum temperatures dipped in the last three days due to chilly wind from north India.

One of the three orange alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of the ground frost accumulation.

The first alert predicted a likely severe cold wave at isolated places and a cold wave at many places in the ten divisions of MP- Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Rewa, Shahdol, Hoshangabad and Sagar, in the next two days.

Related Stories

Jammu And Kashmir Delimitation: Political Parties Allege Commission's Recommendations Guided By BJP's Agenda

In the second alert, IMD said that 17 districts, including Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna and Mandla, are likely to witness either a "severe cold day" or a "cold day" in the next two days.
The Met department has also warned of the accumulation of ground frost in 16 districts including Bhopal, Gwalior, Raisen, Bhind, Shivpuri and Datia in the next 24 hours.

According to a PK Saha, senior meteorologist with IMD at Bhopal, severe cold wave conditions prevailed in Bhopal, Gwalior, Sagar, Umaria, Raisen and at Khajuraho and Nowgong in Chhatarpur district in the last 24 hours. Besides, 17 districts in MP, including Indore, Jabalpur, Satna and Mandla remained in the grip of the cold wave in the last 24 hours, he said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The senior meteorologist said that five districts, namely Indore, Seoni, Betul, Dhar and Ujjain, experienced a severely cold day on Monday while 13 districts including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Satna and Sidhi saw cold days.

As per the IMD, a day is defined as a "severe cold" when the normal maximum temperature drops by 6.5 degrees Celsius or below. A 'cold day' is one when the minimum temperature drops to 10 degrees Celsius or below and the normal maximum temperature dips by 4.5 degrees Celsius or below, Saha explained.

The lowest minimum temperature of one degree Celsius in MP was recorded at Umaria and Nowgong in the Chhatarpur district. Pachmarhi, a famous hill station, saw the minimum temperature of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, Saha said.

The MP capital shivered with a minimum temperature of 3.4 degrees Celsius, 8 degrees less than normal. The maximum temperature of Bhopal was 24.1 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below normal.

The maximum and minimum temperatures of three districts, namely Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior were recorded as 23.3 degrees Celsius (4 degrees below normal) and 6.5 (5 degrees below normal), 22.2 (4 degrees below normal) and 4.8 (6 degrees below normal) and 23 degree Celsius (2 degrees below normal) and 1.8 degree Celsius (six degrees below normal), respectively. Senior meteorologist Saha said that the chill in MP is likely to abate after two days.

 (With  PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Bhopal Madhya Pradesh Pachmarhi Weather: Cold & Coldwave Winter Season
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Delimitation Commission Proposes 6 Additional Seats For Jammu, 1 For Kashmir | Political Parties 'Shocked'

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for SC/ST.

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Explainer | What Is Delimitation? What Does It Mean For Jammu And Kashmir

Outlook Web Desk / Delimitation is defined as “the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country or a province having a legislative body.” What does it mean for J&K? We explain.

Omicron Scare: SA Vs IND Cricket Series Behind Closed Doors

Omicron Scare: SA Vs IND Cricket Series Behind Closed Doors

Jayanta Oinam / The South Africa vs India cricket series is taking place amid the rising threat of COVID-19.

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Advertisement