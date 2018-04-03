Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Force-Shuts Shops During Dalit Protest, Traps Mother, Baby Inside

Did members of Bhartiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh allegedly support protests being observed by Dalit groups against a Supreme Court order that allegedly dilutes a law protecting their rights.

At least that is the case with Agar Malwa BJP MLA Gopal Parmar who along with his supporters took active part in today’s protest in Shajpur district. In a video, released in social media network MLA Gopal Parmar is seen forcibly pulling down shutter of a shop, trapping a mother and her baby inside.

Advertisement opens in new window

However, on seeing the mother and the baby inside the shop, the husband pulls up the shutter, which irks the MLA, who is seen stepping down the shoping complex. Upset on seeing the shutter of the shop open, the MLA returns with his followers, policemen and advises the owner to bring the mother and the baby out of the shop and keep the shutters of the shop down.

However, when the father of the baby points towards MLAs inhuman behavior, Gopal Parmar reportedly pushes the cheek of the father, believed to be the owner of the shop and tells him to immediately bring the mother and the baby out of the shop and pull down the shutter of his shop.

Gopal Parmar couldn’t be reached for comments.