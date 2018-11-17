﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Longewala Battle Hero Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri Dies At 78

Longewala Battle Hero Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri Dies At 78

He was decorated with the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) for the heroic stand-off against the tanks and forcing the enemy to retreat.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 November 2018
Longewala Battle Hero Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri Dies At 78
Twitter
Longewala Battle Hero Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri Dies At 78
outlookindia.com
2018-11-17T12:05:01+0530

Decorated war veteran Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri died in a private hospital in Mohali near here on Saturday, family sources said. He was 78.

Chandpuri, who was an Army Major during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, had held his post through the night in the famous battle of Longewala in Rajasthan with just 120 men against a full-fledged attack by advancing Pakistani Patton tanks.

He was decorated with the Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) for the heroic stand-off against the tanks and forcing the enemy to retreat.

The feat of Brig Chandpuri and his men was later featured in Bollywood blockbuster movie "Border" which was released in 1997.

His role was played by actor Sunny Deol.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kuldip Singh Chandigarh Border Indian Army Defence National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal Feature In Editor's Guild Of India's Updated Members List
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters