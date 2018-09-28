Local Body Polls Will Help Re-Establish Grassroots Democracy In J&K: Rajnath

Related Stories J-K Govt Collapses After BJP Pulls Out Of Alliance With PDP

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said local body polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be of historic significance in many ways and help re-establish the long overdue grassroots democracy.

In a statement, the home minister said the central government will provide all support, including central forces, for smooth conduct of panchayat and urban local body polls.

"These local body elections will have a historic significance in many aspects. The local bodies' elections in Jammu and Kashmir will re-establish the long overdue grassroots level democracy in the state," he said.

Elections to local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir are due next month.

(PTI)