BAN Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Must-Win For Bangladesh, West Indies

Defending champions West Indies, virtually out of the T20 World Cup 2021 after two successive defeats, face a must-win game against Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday afternoon. Bangladesh, who qualified for the Super-12 stage, are also staring at an exit after losing their first two games in Group 1. Both West Indies and Bangladesh have been below par. Batsmen on both sides have failed to fire and West Indies have been glaring after their 55 all out against England. Although the batting improved against South Africa, the Caribbeans did not do enough. Bangladesh are struggling as a team. What has cost them is poor fielding. The defeat against Sri Lanka after scoring 171 for four will haunt them. West Indies have brought in all-rounder Jason Holder for the injured Obed McCoy. It remains to be seen if they play the Sunrisers Hyderabad star, who has often bailed out a team in deep crisis. Follow live cricket scores of Bangladesh vs West Indies here.

15:04 PM IST: TOSS

Bangladesh have win the toss and chose to bowl.

14:49 PM IST: Head to head

The defending champions West Indies enjoy a 6-5 head-to-head record against an inconsistent Bangladesh.

14:42 PM IST: Welcome

Hello and welcome to another T20 World Cup 2021 live coverage, this time it is a must-win game between the defending champions West Indies and Bangladesh at Sharjah on Friday.

Squads (from):

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Jason Holder, Andre Fletcher, Roston Chase, Oshane Thomas

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Hossain, Rubel Hossain