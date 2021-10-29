AFG Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Mohammad Nabi Breaks 63-run Stand, Afghanistan See An Opening

Pakistan coach Saqlain Mushtaq believes Afghanistan’s ability to play fearless cricket makes them a dangerous proposition as the sides meet in a Group 2 match at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Friday night. Pakistan have comfortably beaten India and New Zealand to virtually book a slot in the T20 World Cup knockouts and victory against Afghanistan will surely cement their place. But Afghanistan will be no pushovers. The Afghans have trounced Scotland by 130 runs in their first Super-12 match and with a very healthy run-rate, they are expected to look Pakistan in the eye. Afghanistan’s spinners played brilliantly against Scotland as Mujeeb Ur Rahman took five for 20 and Rashid Khan ended with four for nine. When the sides met at the 50-over ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2019, Pakistan edged to victory by three wickets and with just two balls to spare in a thrilling game. Afghanistan are competing in this tournament against the backdrop of a complicated political situation back home but Rashid Khan says the players are focused purely on cricket and relishing the challenge of facing their rivals. Follow live cricket scores of Afghanistan vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 match.

10:25 PM IST: 67 In 48

New man Mohammad Hafeez gets a streaky four off the fourth. Six from Mohammad Nabi's third over. Pakistan need 67 runs in 48 balls. PAK - 81/2 (12)

10:20 PM IST: Nabi Breaks Stand

Mohammad Nabi returns. Fakhar Zaman plays an expansive sweep, but misses the ball. LBW. Pakistan take another review, off successive deliveries. Not this time. Zaman goes for 30 off 24. With that Nabi breaks a 63-runs stand. And probably opens the door. Mohammad Hafeez is the new man. PAK - 75/2 (11.1)

10:17 PM IST: 73 In 54

Rashid Khan on. Afghanistan's last hope. And he strikes. Traps Babar Azam (36 off 32) in front with the final ball. Azam takes a review. Faintest of spikes and missing the leg too. Azam stays. Three singles from the over. Pakistan need 73 runs in 54 balls. PAK - 75/1 (11)

10:09 PM IST: 76 In 60

Karim Janat continues. Four singles, a double, then a four to third man as Babar Azam gets his third boundary. His stand with Fakhar Zaman now worth 60 in 45. Pakistan need 76 runs in 60 balls. PAK - 72/1 (10)

10:05 PM IST: Babar Touch

Naveen-ul-Haq continues. Babar Azam hits the first ball for a four, over backward point. Then another, off the fourth to third time. Delicate touch. 13 from the over. PAK - 62/1 (9)

9:59 PM IST: Mujeeb Leaves

Bowling change. Karim Janat, right-arm pacer, on. Five from the over - a double and three singles. 37 in 33 for the second-wicket stand between Babar Azam (15 off 21) and Fakhar Zaman (25 off 17) PAK - 49/1 (8).

Earlier, Mujeeb Ur Rahman left the field after completing his spell.

9:53 PM IST: 1/14 For Mujeeb

Mujeeb Ur Rahman on with his final over. Busy one. Three singles, one double and one leg bye. Mujeeb's figures" 1/14, impressive as ever. PAK - 44/1 (7)

9:49 PM IST: Pakistan Steady Now

Bowling change. Naveen-ul-Haq on. A dot to Fakhar Zaman, then two singles. Zaman hits the fourth ball for a four, to fine leg boundary. A single to end the over. Seven from it. PAK - 38/1 (6)

9:44 PM IST: Another Mujeeb Over

Mujeeb Ur Rahman on with his third. Singles off the second and third, then three dots to Babar Azam. PAK - 31/1 (5)

9:40 PM IST: Big Over

Mohammad Nabi continues. Four singles, then Fakhar Zaman hits a four and six. 14 from the over. PAK 0 29/1 (4)



9:35 PM IST: Mujeeb Strikes

Mujeeb Ur Rahman continues. A single, then a dot. Mohammad Rizwan goes for a slog-sweep, but ends up offering a catch to Naveen-ul-Haq at square leg. He goes for 8 off 10. Fakhar Zaman is the new man. PAK - 12/1 (2.3)

9:32 PM IST: First Boundary Of The Innings

Mohammad Nabi shares the new ball. Four singles, then a dot. Mohammad Rizwan sweeps the last ball for a four. Eight from the over. PAK - 11/2 (2)

9:28 PM IST: Chase Begins

Mujeeb Ur Rahman with the first over. Three singles. Target for Pakistan - 148 runs.

9:15 PM IST: Innings Break

Shaheen Afridi with the last over. A single to Mohammad Nabi, then two more singles. One leg bye, then a single. A no-ball. Gulbadin Naib manages only a single off the free-hit. Seven from the over. Afridi's figures: 1/22. Mohammad Nabi (35 off 32) and Gulbadin Naib (35 off 25) stitch an unbeaten 71-run stand in 45 balls. And 54 runs in the last five overs. AFG - 147/6 (20)

9:08 PM IST: Six Balls Remaining

Haris Rauf on with the penultimate over. Gulbadin Naib hits the third and fourth balls for fours, then Gulbadin Naib hits the last ball for four, to fine leg boundary. 15 from the over. Rauf's figures: 1/37. AFG - 140/6 (19)

9:03 PM IST: Big Over

Hasan Ali with his final over. 6,4,2,2 4 as Gulbadin Naib tees off. Then a no ball. Mohammad Nabi manages only a single off the free hit. 21 from the over. 1/38, including a maiden, for Hasan Ali. AFG - 125/6 (18)

8:55 PM IST: Tidy Over

Haris Rauf on with his third over. Brilliant one. Three singles. 37 runs in the last five overs. AFG - 104/6 (17)

8:51 PM IST: 100 Up

Shaheen Afridi returns for his third over. Gulbadin Naib hits the second ball for a four, his first, to fine leg boundary. Eight runs from the over. AFG - 101/6 (16)

8:46 PM IST: Crucial Runs

Hasan Ali with his third over. A wide, then a four deep extra cover as Mohammad Nabi plays a lofted drive. Seven from the over. 93/6 (15)

8:40 PM IST: Nabi Fours

Haris Rauf returns for his second over. Mohammad Nabi hits the first and fourth balls for fours to make it a 10-run over. 23 from the last 30 balls. AFG - 86/6 (14)

8:33 PM IST: Six Down

Shadab Khan on with his final over. Najibullah Zadran hits the fourth ball for a six, over square leg boundary. Then a fine take behind the wicket by Rizwan. Zadran goes for 22 off 21. Gulbadin Naib is the new man. AFG - 76/6 (12.5).

8:30 PM IST: Maiden

Hasan Ali returns for his second over and a maiden, first of the match, to Najibullah Zadran. Three runs in the last three overs. AFG - 67/5 (12)

8:26 PM IST: Pakistan On Top

Shadab Khan on with his third over. Singles off the first two balls, and dots to Mohammad Nabi. AFG - 67/5 (11)

8:23 PM IST: 2/25 For Imad Wasim

Skipper Mohammad Nabi joins Najibullah Zadran in the middle. He takes a single off the fifth ball. One wicket and one run from Imad Wasim's final over. His figures: 2/25. AFG - 65/5 (10)

8:19 PM IST: Five Down

Imad Wasim continues, and his third wicket. Karim Janat (15 off 17) holes out at long-on, caught by Fakhar Zaman. 32 runs and three wickets in the last 30 balls. AFG - 64/5 (9.1)

Drinks!

8:16 PM IST: Zadran Fours

Shadab Khan on with his second over. Najibullah Zadran hits the third and sixth balls for fours. Nine from the over. AFG - 64/4 (9)

8:10 PM IST: Tidy Over

Shadab Khan on with his first over. A double off the second ball as Karim Janat plays it past point fielder. And four more dots. AFG - 51/4 (7)

8:03 PM IST: Four Down

Bowling change. And Hasan Ali strikes first ball. Babar Azam takes another catch, this time at mid-on to send Rahmanullah Gurbaz (10 off 7) back. Now, it's like Afghans are throwing their wickets away. Najibullah Zadran is the new batter. AFG - 39/4 (5.1)

7:57 PM IST: Three Down

Bowling change. Haris Rauf on. A double, then a single. Asghar Afghan fails to check his shot and caught & bowled. He goes for 10 off 7. Karim Janat is the new man. Somebody needs to calm down Afghans. Frenetic. AFG - 33/3 (4.3)

7:54 PM IST: What An Over

Imad Wasim continues. Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes the first ball for a six. Smashed over mid-wicket boundary. A single, and dot, then crazy mix-up. Gurbaz wants a quick single, halfway down the pitch... but no response from Afghan. He survives as Wasim fails to gather Rizwan's throw at the bowler's end. A six, over square leg boundary as Afghan takes charge. A misfield and a four to the same area. 17 from the over. AFG - 30/2 (4)

7:46 PM IST: Two Down

Shaheen Afridi continues. Mohammad Shahzad hits the second ball for a four, over cover, then holes out at mid-off. Easy catch for Babar Azam. He goes for 8 off 9. Asghar Afghan is the man for Afghansitan. AFG - AFG 13/2 (2.4)

7:42 PM IST: Wasim Strikes

Imad Wasim with the second over of the match. A wide, and a single, then a dot. Hazratullah Zazai gets a top-edge off the third and is caught at short third man by Haris Rauf. Zazai goes for a five-ball duck. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the new batter. Three runs and one wicket from the over. AFG - 8/1 (2)

7:37 PM IST: Exciting Start

Probing first over from Shaheen Afridi. Pakistan captain Babar Azam even takes a vainly review, for an LBW against Hazratullah Zazai off the last ball. Swinging delivery, and missing leg. Five from the over.

7:30 PM IST: Play Begins

National anthems done. Players ready for the clash. Shaheen Afridi with the new ball. Hazratullah Zazai takes the first strike. His opening partner is Mohammad Shahzad.

7:22 PM IST: Windes Beat Bangladesh

In Sharjah, Windies survived a thriller to beat Bangladesh by three in a last-ball finish. Needing 13 in the last over, Bangladesh managed just nine with Andre Russell keeping his calm. The win revived defending champions' semi-final hopes, but the Tigers' campaign is as good as over.

7:08 PM IST: Playing XIs

Both the sides are unchanged.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

7:03 PM IST: Toss

Afghanistan win the toss and bat first against Pakistan.

6:32 PM IST: Head-to-head

They have met only once in T20Is, with Pakistan winning that match by six wickets in 2013.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Shahzad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan, Fareed Ahmad.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammed Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Hasan Ali, Harris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohamed Nawaz, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammed Wasim, Sohaib Maqsood.