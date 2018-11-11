Lion Dies After Infighting In Gujarat's Rajula Forest

A 2-3 year old lion was rescued from a forest in Gujarat's Amreli district on Sunday. The lion died from injuries received during infighting, a state Forest department official said.

The sub-adult lion was rescued from Vavera in Rajula forest range and his wound, sustained in infighting, was infected with maggots, the official informed.

"A male lion, around 2-3 years old, was rescued from Vavera round of Rajula range on November 7. It had sustained injuries from infighting. It was taken to the Babarkot rescue centre in Amreli district for treatment but died on Sunday morning," Dushyant Vasavada, Chief Conservator of Forests (Junagadh Wildlife Circle) said.

As many as 23 lions had died in the Gir forest in a short span of three weeks in September this year.

Seventeen of these died due to Canine Distemper Virus (CDV)) and bacterial fever, following which 36 lions were shifted to three rescue centres where they are being given vaccine.

The Gujarat High Court had later directed the state government to ensure that no further death of lions is reported due to the virus.

The high court had also ordered the government to take steps to prevent lion deaths due to causes like electrocution, falling into wells, getting run over by trains or vehicles, among other reasons.



(With Agency Inputs)