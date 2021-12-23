Ladakh Govt Suspends Winter Tourism, Chadar Trek, Snow Leopard Sightings Amid Covid Threat

The government of Ladakh, today ordered suspension of Chadar Trek due in view of the surging Covid threat. Chadar trek is a famous adventure sport involving a 15-day trek covering 105 kilometers, mostly over the frozen Zanskar river.

The deputy commissioner Leh Shrikant Suse issued notification for the suspension of ChadarTrek 2022, snowleopard sighting expedition and other wintertourism activities in Leh district.

The move would lead to cancellation of bookings of trekkers from across the country. For the trek, the ideal temperature is between minus 15 degree Celsius to minus 20 degrees Celsius during the daytime, and minus 25 degrees Celsius to minus 35 degree Celsious during the night.

According to Directorate of Health Services UT Ladakh, 10 new positive sample reports of Covid-19 were received on Wednesday. Four positive sample reports were received by CMO Leh and six positive sample reports were received by CMO Kargil.

While a total of 914 sample reports were tested in UT Ladakh. 495 sample reports in Leh and 409 sample reports in Kargil were found to be negative. No deaths from Covid-19 was reported in Ladakh on Wednesday.

At present the total number of Covid-19 active cases in Ladakh is 196; 151 cases in Leh and 45 cases in Kargil district.

On Wednesday 515 passengers were screened at KBR Airport Leh. While 84 passengers including the drivers and helpers of trucks, and light motor vehicles were screened at Khaltsi check post