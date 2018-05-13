The Website
13 May 2018 National

Kolkata: Man Masturbates In Bus, Arrested After Woman Puts Video On Facebook

Outlook Web Bureau
Kolkata: Man Masturbates In Bus, Arrested After Woman Puts Video On Facebook
Screengrab of the video
Kolkata: Man Masturbates In Bus, Arrested After Woman Puts Video On Facebook
2018-05-13T10:00:24+0530

The Kolkata police on Saturday arrested a mentally unsound man for allegedly masturbating in a bus while staring at two women who recorded the incident and posted it on social media.

The man, a hawker by profession, was arrested from Shyampukur police station area in the city, police said.

The incident came to light today and the police launched an investigation after one of the two women posted two videos on her Facebook page and also on the Facebook page of the Kolkata Police.

Two video grabs showed that an elderly man making vulgar gestures and allegedly masturbating inside a bus. The victim on her Facebook post revealed that 15 days ago they (the woman and her friend) had to go through a similar ordeal when the same man had put down his pants and had shown his genitals to them.

"When we protested and asked the bus conductor to take action, he ignored our pleas. Fifteen days back when the person had made vulgar gestures we could not do anything as we did not have any proof. Today we have these two videos as proof and we want justice," the victim said on her Facebook post.

The Kolkata police had assured them that the culprit would be arrested and punished after they came to know about the incident.

"We don't need any written complaint. The videos posted on our Facebook page is enough for us. We have already lodged a case. We are trying to track down the culprit," the Kolkata police had said on their Facebook page before the man was arrested.

Outlook Web Bureau

