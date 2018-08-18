The Website
18 August 2018 Last Updated at 8:26 pm National

Kerala Floods: Thousands Rescued, Red Alert Issued For 11 Districts

A new red alert was issued for today in 11 districts of flood-ravaged Kerala as heavy rainfall was predicted in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kasaragod, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday.

  • Rescue workers row a boat carrying locals who were stranded in floods following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from flood-affected regions following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across a waterlogged street after being rescued from flood-affected regions following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A bed-ridden patient being rescued from a flood affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Aluva at Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • An elderly woman being rescued from a flood affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from flood-affected regions and taken to shelter camps in trucks following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Kerala.
    PIB Photo via PTI
  • People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, at Paravoor in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue workers search for the bodies of missing persons after a landslide, triggered by heavy rains and floods, at Nenmara in Palakkad. 10 people have reportedly died in the mishap.
    PTI Photo
  • People move past a flooded area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Rescuers used helicopters and boats to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops following unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that left more than 100 dead.
    AP Photo
  • People move past a flooded road in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
    AP Photo
  • People salvage motorcycles in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • People wait to be rescued in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • Flood affected people are rescued in a tractor, right as volunteers go for rescue work in a truck, left, at Kainakary in Alappuzha district.
    AP Photo/Tibin Augustine
  • A mother with her new born baby after she was rescued by the Indian Navy during its rescue operations in a flood-hit area, in Kochi, Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • A view of a flood affected area, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across waterlogged streets as heavy monsoon rains causes floods, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Flood water enters the residence of PTI reporter Manoj Rammohan, in Palakkad.
    PTI Photo
  • People being shifted to a relief camp after they were rescued from a various flood-hit areas, in Kochi, Kerala.
    PTI Photo
  • An elderly woman is evacuated towards safer area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
    AP Photo
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • An elderly woman is rescued in a cooking utensil after her home was flooded in Thrissur, Kerala.
    AP Photo/K.K.Najeeb
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A person stands near submerged trucks on a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Indian Coast Guards deployed for rescue in various flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    @DefenceMinIndia via PTI
  • Indian Coast Guards deployed for rescue operations in various flood-affected regions of Kerala.
    @DefenceMinIndia via PTI
  • People wade across a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A person takes a picture of a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People engage in flood rescue work after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode.
    PTI Photo
  • People being rescued from a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • People wade across a waterlogged street at a flood-affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • A person carries a grain sack as a shop gets flooded after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area following heavy monsoon rainfall, near Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescue officials assist villagers out of a flooded area, following heavy monsoon rainfall, near Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • An aerial view of Aluva town following a flash flood after heavy rains, in Kochi.
    Navy Photo via PTI
  • Submerged area near Cochin International Airport after monsoon rainfall, in Kochi. The Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery reportedly suspended operations till Saturday due to rains and floods.
    PTI Photo
  • People shift from a flood-hit locality in Kochi.
    PTI Photo
  • Rescuers evacuate people from a flood-hit locality, in Thiruvananthapuram.
    PTI Photo
  • Laborers hailing from northern states wade through flood waters as they shift to higher grounds following heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram.
    AP Photo
  • A man walks through the premises of a hospital that was flooded due to heavy rains in Thiruvananthapuram.
    AP Photo
  • Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala gets flooded following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Pathanamthitta.
    PTI Photo
  • The Pampa Manalpuram on the foothills of Sabarimala has been once again flooded in Pathanamthitta.
    PTI Photo
Kerala Floods: Thousands Rescued, Red Alert Issued For 11 Districts
Unprecedented rains continue to wreak havoc across Kerala and have brought the coastal state to a standstill. Thousands of people stranded in isolated buildings and rooftops in flood-hit areas of the state were rescued on Saturday.

A large number of people, including senior citizens, women and children were airlifted from isolated buildings, while many others were evacuated in army boats, large fishing vessels and makeshift yachts, official sources said.

Image Credit: PTI

Packed houseboats and rafts moving through inundated roads could be seen in all the flood-hit regions of the state.

However, people in worst-hit places like Pathanamthitta and Chengannur said that hundreds were yet to be evacuated.

In many places, the local people were at the forefront of the evacuation along with defence and NDRF personnel.

Also Read: Kerala Floods: Red Alert Issued For 11 Districts, Helicopters, Boats Being Used For Rescue Ops

Lack of information about the isolated areas and houses, where a large number of people are believed to be stuck, is a worrying factor for rescuers, official sources said.

Over 54,000 people were rescued in Ernakulam district, mainly in Paravur and Aluva taluks which had witnessed heavy rains and severe water logging in the past two days.

Over 600 students, who were stranded in a building at the campus of Sree Sankaracharya University at Kalady near Kochi, since the past two days, were rescued today,they said.

According to Navy sources, two sets of siblings from Kalady were rescued and brought to the naval base in Kochi and are waiting to join their parents.

Image Credit: PTI

Local leaders said thousands of people are stuck in Paravur region of Ernakulam district.

With several people yet to be rescued, authorities today issued orders to release private boats and school buses for rescue operations.

Fishing boats are already being using for the mission.

The plantation town of Nelliyampathy in the battered Palakkad district is fully cut off as a bridge was washed away and massive boulders fell on a main road in incessant rains and landslides.

Huge granite blocks, which had fallen from atop mountains, could be seen perched precariously amidst gushing flood waters.

Youngsters could be seen helping women and the elderly cross the waters by lifting them.

Fresh landslides were also reported in high range Idukki.

Dead bodies were seen floating in several places, including Pandanad, Aranmula and Nenmara, where a massive landslide was reports two days ago.

Those returning home from relief camps were in for a shock, seeing muddy interiors of their homes, floating furniture, damaged books and reptiles and snails crawling inside.

District authorities have asked people living downstream of Kakki dam in Pathanamthitta to be vigilant as three of its four shutters were lifted up to 75 cm-90 cm.

The weatherman has predicted heavy rains in various places of Kerala till August 20.

Idukki district received the maximum rainfall today with Munnar and Peermade towns recording 11 cm and 10 cms respectively, they said.

Image Credit: PTI

According to authorities, since August 8, 194 people have lost their lives and 357 people have perished since May29, when the south west monsoon hit the state.

Over 3.53 lakh people are in 3026 relief camps across the state after the rains savaged Kerala.

Agriculture crops in over 40,000 hectares have been destroyed, they said.

Over 1,000 houses are fully destroyed and 26,000 partially.

Officials said 134 bridges and 16,000 km of Public Works Department roads and 82,000 kms of local roads were completely destroyed, causing a total loss of Rs 21,000 crore.

PTI 

