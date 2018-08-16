Kerala Floods: Death Toll Rises To 73, Navy Deploys 21 Teams For Rescue Operation

On the seventh day of Operation Madad, Southern Naval Command deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with Gemini boats in flood-hit Kerala as the monsoon has intensified in the state.

At least 73 people have died after incessant rains lashed Kerala.

As the flood situation in the state is deteriorating day-by-day, a total of four teams went out on Wednesday to augment those already deployed in the areas. More than 81 people were rescued yesterday and many of them were also provided with food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp.

Overall, five naval teams with five Gemini boats were deployed at different places in Wayanad district. Two teams were at Thalapuzha, and one team each at Porunnannur, Anchukunnu and Wayanad respectively. The Wayanad team was employed for assisting the civil administration in distribution of relief material and vehicle management while the other four teams were deployed in general rescue operations.

#KeralaFloods: Rescue operation underway in Pathanamthitta district. Death toll rises to 73 across the state. pic.twitter.com/TaihJA2a4L — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

Seven teams with one Gemini boat each are deployed in Ernakulam district at various places. One team is set up on Pizhala Island and is continuously patrolling the flood-hit area. The team has been interacting with the inhabitants of the island and providing assurances for their safety.

Kerala: Visuals of waterlogging from Chengannur following heavy and incessant rain. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/8xIY3CvusN — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

One team stationed at Edapally under the District Collector, Ernakulam has rescued two persons till now from flooded houses at Kunnukara. Three teams deployed around Perumbavur were able to rescue in excess of 45 stranded personnel and is carrying out further relief operations. Two diving teams have been sent to North Paravur to undertake rescue operations. Subsequently, based on request received from District Collector, these two teams along with four more teams have proceeded to Aluva for augmenting rescue efforts there in light of the Periyar being in spate.

Kerala: Visuals of waterlogging from Chengannur following heavy and incessant rain. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/5kqcu4LPk6 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

As the flooding was reported near Varapuzha residential area, a primary school has been turned into a relief camp by Naval Armament Depot (NAD) wherein relocation of rescued persons is in progress. Meals and lodging arrangements for rescued people have been arranged from the pooled resources of Defence Services Corps (DSC), NAD and the civil administration. A Medical Inspection (MI) room has also been set up with civil assistance for providing first aid to the rescued.

Three columns of relief teams have been put on standby at Naval Base, Kochi to meet any other requirement. Also, the naval hospital, INHS Sanjivani is prepared and standing by with medical brick (packages) to provide medical aid, while INS Venduruthy is standing by for setting up community kitchen.

#Kerala: Water level in Mullaperiyar Dam at 142 feet as rain continues to lash the state. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/cX51ahkcON — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

On Wednesday morning, Indian Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for eight districts of the state. It had predicted heavy to very heavy rains at most places in Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasargode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Idukki and Ernakulam Districts until Thursday.

