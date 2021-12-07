Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Holds Talks With 'Samastha' Leaders Before Taking Decision On Waqf Appointments

During his meeting with the Samastha leaders, the Kerala Chief Minister dismissed as "baseless" the propaganda that non-Muslims will also get jobs in Waqf Board by authorizing the PSC to make appointments to the Muslim religious board in the state.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Holds Talks With 'Samastha' Leaders Before Taking Decision On Waqf Appointments

2021-12-07T19:51:00+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 7:51 pm

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held talks with leaders of influential Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama in regards to the uproar over the LDF government's move to leave Waqf Board appointments to the state Public Service Commission (PSC). The chief minister assured the Samastha leaders that a detailed discussion will be held before taking a final decision on the matter.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said Vijayan has informed Samastha leaders that the decision on leaving the appointments to the PSC was taken by the Waqf Board. "Waqf board took the decision and conveyed it to the government. It was not the government's suggestion. Therefore, the government has no doggedness on the matter", the CM said.

Promising that a detailed discussions will be held regarding leaving the appointments of Waqf Board to PSC, Vijayan also said the status quo will continue until a decision is made on the matter.

The Chief Minister held discussions with Samastha leaders on the matter as the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) raked it up as a big political issue and slammed the the LDF government, alleging that it was adopting a hostile approach towards the Muslim community.

Earlier, Samastha leadership had opposed the IUML's move to use Friday gatherings in mosques for launching campaign against the LDF government over the Waqf appointments.

(With PTI Inputs)

Pinarayi Vijayan India Kerala Muslims LDF Waqf Board
