﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Kendall Jenner Raises Concerns Over Privacy Rights Of Public Figures

Kendall Jenner Raises Concerns Over Privacy Rights Of Public Figures

Reality TV personality and model Kendall Jenner slammed media outlets and the paparazzi for revealing her house's location in public.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 October 2018
Kendall Jenner Raises Concerns Over Privacy Rights Of Public Figures
Twitter
Kendall Jenner Raises Concerns Over Privacy Rights Of Public Figures
outlookindia.com
2018-10-19T18:17:55+0530

Kendall Jenner slammed media outlets and the paparazzi for revealing her house’s location in public. Jenner pointed at TMZ's coverage of news when a stalker, 37-year-old John Ford, was arrested after he broke into a gated community and sat at Jenner's pool.

He was released after he was determined mentally stable by a psychiatrist. But he was then re-arrested and booked for criminal trespass and for violating a restraining order.

TMZ's coverage featured her house's location and pictures too, and it depicted images of the hills and mountains near Jenner's home.

This didn't go down well with Jenner as she hit back at the publication questioning about privacy rights of public figures, reports hollywoodreporter.com

"I understand what I've signed up for but when you release the exact location to where I live that is when you're putting my life in danger. Your home is your safe haven, but for me, because of outlets like you. You should be ashamed of yourself," Jenner tweeted.

The actress expressed concern over paparazzi behaviour and blamed the publication for making it easier for trespassers to find her.

"And how do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is? Because you release not only photos but my location. It is so beyond unsafe. Is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get," Jenner added.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kendall Jenner Los Angeles Celebs Privacy Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : No More Marathon Matches: Wimbledon Adopts Final Set Tie-Breaker
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters