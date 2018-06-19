Kejriwal's Strike: Rajnath Singh Asks L-G Baijal To End Delhi Deadlock

The eight-day political drama in the national Capital may end soon as Home minister Rajnath Singh has asked Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to resolve the stand-off with Arvind Kejriwal-led government at the earliest.

In first comments on the issue from the Centre, Singh told Outlook that the situation in Delhi was unfortunate and it shouldn't have happened."It's the first time in the history of independent India that a chief minister has sat on a dharna against the bureaucracy. Such a thing should not happen," the home minister said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Calls Kejriwal, BJP Protests A ‘Drama’, Says People Of Delhi Are 'Victims'

Singh denied that the bureaucrats were on any kind of a strike and not cooperating with the AAP government. "How did the budget happen if the bureaucrats were not working," he asked.

Singh said people of Delhi were suffering because of the situation."The question that AAP government needs to answer is 'Loktantra mein kaun bada hai? Lok ya tantra? (Who is bigger in a democracy? People or the

government?)" said Singh.

Also Read: 'Situation Is So Bad That CM Of Delhi Cannot Even Decide His Own Peon': Arvind Kejriwal On Sit-In Protest

Kejriwal and his senior Cabinet colleagues have been sitting on a dharna in LG's office for past eight days. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and PWD minister Satyendra Jain had to be taken to the hospital from dharna site following deteriorating health parameters after weeklong hunger strike. While Jain was hospitalized on Sunday, Sisodia was shifted on Monday.

Advertisement opens in new window

Even AAP has shown signs of softening as Sisodia called for a meeting of all stakeholders to end the impasse. Delhi High Court is also hearing the matter and has questioned the Kejriwal government as to who cleared the sit-in at LG's office.

Also Read: Delhi HC To Kejriwal: Who Authorised Sit-In Protest In LG's House?