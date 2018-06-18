The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
18 June 2018 Last Updated at 1:46 pm National

Delhi HC To Kejriwal: Who Authorised Sit-In Protest In LG's House

Outlook Web Bureau
Delhi HC To Kejriwal: Who Authorised Sit-In Protest In LG's House
File Photo
Delhi HC To Kejriwal: Who Authorised Sit-In Protest In LG's House
outlookindia.com
2018-06-18T13:55:25+0530

The Delhi High Court  on Monday asked the AAP government who authorised the sit-in by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues at the lieutenant governor's office and observed that strikes are usually held outside an establishment or office and not inside.

The observation by a bench of Justices A K Chawla and Navin Chawla came during the hearing of two petitions, one against the sit-in by Aam Aadmi Party leader Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers of Delhi government.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Who authorised the strike/dharna (sit-in by Kejriwal)? You are sitting inside the LG's office. If it's a strike, it has to be outside the office," the court told lawyers appearing for the Delhi government in the two matters.

Apart from the two petitions, a separate plea was moved by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta against the sit-in by Kejriwal at Lt Governor Anil Baijal's office.

The matters are likely to be heard on June 22.

The court said the association representing the IAS officers should also be made a party in the matter.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Weekly Wrap-Up: New Ertiga Spied, Swift & Vitara Brezza Tested, Tigor Buzz Launched & More
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters