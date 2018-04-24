The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
24 April 2018 Last Updated at 6:59 pm National

Kathua Rape-Murder Case: Bail Plea Of Accused Juvenile Rejected

Outlook Web Bureau
Kathua Rape-Murder Case: Bail Plea Of Accused Juvenile Rejected
PTI File Photo
Kathua Rape-Murder Case: Bail Plea Of Accused Juvenile Rejected
outlookindia.com
2018-04-24T20:06:57+0530

The Kathua Chief Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday rejected the bail application of the juvenile accused in the rape and murder incident of an 8-year-old girl.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, the minor girl belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in January.

In the wake of the incident, President Ram Nath Kovind, on April 22, promulgated the ordinance the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for effective deterrence against the commission of rape.

Advertisement opens in new window

The ordinance seeks the death penalty for the rapists of girls below 12 years of age and stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape particularly of girls below 16 years.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jammu J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Kathua Rape Child Rape National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Karnataka Polls: Caste Polarisation May Have Forced Siddaramaiah To Contest From Two Seats
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters