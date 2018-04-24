Kathua Rape-Murder Case: Bail Plea Of Accused Juvenile Rejected

The Kathua Chief Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday rejected the bail application of the juvenile accused in the rape and murder incident of an 8-year-old girl.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, the minor girl belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in January.

In the wake of the incident, President Ram Nath Kovind, on April 22, promulgated the ordinance the Criminal Law (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for effective deterrence against the commission of rape.

Advertisement opens in new window

The ordinance seeks the death penalty for the rapists of girls below 12 years of age and stringent punishment for perpetrators of rape particularly of girls below 16 years.

(ANI)