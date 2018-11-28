Kartarpur Corridor Not Connected To Dialogue Process With Pakistan: Sushma Swaraj

﻿
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said talks with Pakistan can start the moment Islamabad stops terror activities in India.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 November 2018
Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said the Kartarpur corridor initiative is not connected with the dialogue process with Pak.
PTI Photo (File)
Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said Kartarpur corridor is not connected with dialogue process with Pakistan and the talks can start the moment Islamabad stops terror activities in India.

“For many years the Indian Government had been asking for this (Kartarpur) corridor, only now Pakistan responded positively. It doesn’t mean the bilateral dialogue will start because of this, terror and talks can’t go together,” Swaraj said during a press conference in Hyderabad.

 "The moment Pakistan stops terrorist activities in India,  the dialogue can start but the dialogue is not connected with only the Kartarpur corridor," she said.

Pakistan had invited Swaraj for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Kartarpur corridor.

Swaraj, who was unable to travel to Kartarpur Sahib due to prior commitments, had said India would be represented by Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will on Wednesday lay the  foundation stone for the much-awaited corridor.

The corridor will facilitate easy passage for Sikh pilgrims to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan.

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

The Kartarpur corridor is expected to be completed within six months.

(With inputs from PTI)

