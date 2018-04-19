The Website
19 April 2018 Last Updated at 3:08 pm National Justice Loya Death Case

Justice Loya Case: 'Petitions Had Personal Interest', Says Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Bureau
Reacting on the Supreme Court's dismissal of petitions seeking SIT probe into Special CBI Judge BH Loya's death, Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said that the pleas had personal interest.

"Petition had personal interest, not public interest," Rohatgi said.

He also said that the main aim of the petitioners was only to attack some senior functionaries in the government.

He said, "These petitioners did not uphold the rule of law. Main aim was to attack some senior functionaries of the current government. There was no question of foul play."

Earlier in the day, a bench of apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra dismissed petitions seeking SIT probe into Justice Loya's death case.

ANI

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Judiciary: Supreme Court Crime CBI Special Investigation Team (SIT) Investigation/Enquiry Police & Security Forces National Reportage

