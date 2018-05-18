The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
18 May 2018 Last Updated at 8:52 pm National

J&K Govt Makes Moral Education Mandatory For Schools, Flying Squads Will See Its Implementation

Outlook Web Bureau
J&K Govt Makes Moral Education Mandatory For Schools, Flying Squads Will See Its Implementation
Representative Image
J&K Govt Makes Moral Education Mandatory For Schools, Flying Squads Will See Its Implementation
outlookindia.com
2018-05-18T20:54:41+0530

Jammu and Kashmir government today issued an order making moral education mandatory. 

A government spokesman said department of School Education issued an order making imparting of moral education mandatory in all schools of the State.

"All the State run as well as private (recognized) schools would compulsorily impart moral education in 30-minute session, immediately after the morning prayers."

Advertisement opens in new window

"All the Chief Education officers have been directed to constitute flying squads to randomly check the implementation of the order in letter and spirit," the spokesman said.

The secretary, Education, Farooq Ahmad Shah said that the moral education is aimed at developing personality of students. "They will be taught how to behave with the elders, how to approach teachers,  how to remain away from social evils. They will be taught all this," he said.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Students National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Arvind Kejriwal Questioned By Six-Member Police Team In CS Assault Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters