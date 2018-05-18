J&K Govt Makes Moral Education Mandatory For Schools, Flying Squads Will See Its Implementation

Jammu and Kashmir government today issued an order making moral education mandatory.

A government spokesman said department of School Education issued an order making imparting of moral education mandatory in all schools of the State.

"All the State run as well as private (recognized) schools would compulsorily impart moral education in 30-minute session, immediately after the morning prayers."

"All the Chief Education officers have been directed to constitute flying squads to randomly check the implementation of the order in letter and spirit," the spokesman said.

The secretary, Education, Farooq Ahmad Shah said that the moral education is aimed at developing personality of students. "They will be taught how to behave with the elders, how to approach teachers, how to remain away from social evils. They will be taught all this," he said.