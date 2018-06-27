Jharkhand: 'Pathalgadi' Supporters Abduct 3 Policemen From BJP MP's House, 400 Cops Deployed

Police on Wednesday fired tear gas shells and used batons to disperse a mob obstructing their search operation to rescue three policemen, who were abducted from an MP's house in Khunti district by 'Pathalgarhi' supporters, a police officer said.

Police used batons to disperse the mob at Ghaghra during the search operation related to the kidnapping of three policemen, Superintendent of Police of Khunti district, Aswini Kumar Sinha, said.

The police and the district administration tried to convince the villagers at Ghaghra village to set the constables free and swung into action when they refused to do so, Additional Director General of Police, RK Malik, said.

He said action is on and those indulging in such activities in the name of 'Pathalgarhi', would be dealt with as per the law.

Malik said people tried to obstruct the police yesterday from executing an arrest warrant against, Yusuf Purti, the main accused in 'Pathalgarhi'.

He managed to flee but his property has been attached, Malik added.

Heavy police force was deployed and the SP of Khunti and Deputy Commissioner Suraj Kumar are present at the spot, a police officer said.

'Pathalgarhi' is reportedly a practice in which villagers inscribe various tenets on huge stone slabs and ban outsiders in their area.

