ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters Vs Mumbai City – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Likely XIs

Two-time finalists Kerala Blasters will host Mumbai City in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) match.

After their convincing 2-0 win over fierce rivals ATK, David James' outfit will look for a second win on the trot.

For the visitors, they can't afford to lose back-to-back matches, if they were to make an earnest move in the race to lift the coveted trophy. Mumbai were sunk by Jamshedpur in their first match.

All You Need To Know About The Match:

When is the seventh ISL match of the 2018-19 season between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City?

The seventh ISL match of the 2018-19 season between Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City will be played on October 5 (Friday).

What time does the Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City begin?

The match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City Match be played?

The match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium, Kochi, Kerala.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City match live?

The match will be shown on Star Sports Network.

How to watch online live streaming of the Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City match?

Live streaming of the Kerala Blasters and Mumbai City match will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.

Key stats:

- Kerala Blasters are unbeaten against Mumbai at Kochi. The visitors are also on a three-match losing streak.

- But the head-to-head record stands at 2-2 in the previous eight meetings.

- Sandesh Jhingan is all set to become the first player to play 60 ISL matches.

Likely XIs:

Kerala Blasters: Dheeraj Moiranghtem, Mohamad Rakip, Sandesh Jhingan, Nemanja Lakic-Pesic, Lalruatthara, Nikola Krcmarevic, Seiminlen Doungel, Sahal Abdul Samad, Halicharan Narzary, Slavisla Stojanovic, Matej Poplatnik

Mumbai City: Amrinder Singh, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Lucian Goian, Marko Klisura, Subhasish Bose, Sanju Pradhan, Paulo Machado, Mohammed Rafique, Bipin Singh, Modou Sougou, Rafael Bastos