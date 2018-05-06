The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
06 May 2018 Last Updated at 6:02 pm National

Isha Ambani To Wed Ajay Piramal's Son Anand In December

Isha is the twin sister of Akash who was recently engaged to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta. Their wedding too is planned for December.
Outlook Web Bureau
Isha Ambani To Wed Ajay Piramal's Son Anand In December
Isha Ambani To Wed Ajay Piramal's Son Anand In December
outlookindia.com
2018-05-06T18:22:49+0530

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha will wed Ajay Piramal's son Anand in December, sources said.

Isha is the twin sister of Akash who was recently engaged to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta. Their wedding too is planned for December.

Piramal group did not respond to email sent for comments.

Anand and Isha have been friends for long and their families have shared a strong friendship for over four decades, the sources said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Anand is the founder of Piramal Realty. Prior to that he had founded Piramal Swasthaya, a rural healthcare initiative.

He is also an executive director of the Piramal group, a global business conglomerate.

Anand was previously the youngest president of the Indian Merchant Chamber - Youth Wing. Anand holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in business administration degree from Harvard Business School. 

Isha, on the other hand, is on the boards of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail.

The sources said that Anand proposed to Isha at a temple in Mahabaleshwar.

People aware of the development said the couple celebrated the occasion at a lunch with their parents Nita, Mukesh, Swati and Ajay.

Isha's grand parents, Kokilaben Ambani and Purnimaben Dalal and bothers Akash and Anant were also present.

(PTI)

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Isha Ambani Mukesh Ambani Akash Ambani Mumbai Business Weddings National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Assistant Professor Turning Militant Proves Jobs And Development Not The Solution To Kashmir's Issues: Omar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters