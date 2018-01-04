The Website
04 January 2018 Last Updated at 11:36 am National

Intruder Shot Dead As BSF Foils Infiltration Bid In Jammu And Kashmir's Arnia District

Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
An infiltrator was on Thursday killed by the Border Security Force (BSF) when he climbed over the fence at the Indo-Pakistan International Border (IB) to enter the Indian side in Arnia area of Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura sector.

The intruder was neutralized at around 7 a.m.

The complete area has been cordoned off and the search operation is underway.

More details are awaited.

In September last year, two armed intruders were killed after the Indian army foiled an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.

ANI

